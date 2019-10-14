|
|
Clark, John
With a smile on his face and making the dance moves only he could do, John "Barry" Clark passed through the Pearly Gates on Monday, October 7, 2019 to make his home in the kingdom of heaven.
Son of Anna Linnia and William Clark, Jr., he was born in Bay Shore, Long Island, New York; however, he moved to Boynton Beach when he was 10 and considered himself a Floridian. He was the beloved husband of Phyllis B. Clark, father of Kim Dube (Craig), Brandon Clark, step-father to Mitchell Mensh (Cindy), the late Ricky Mensh, grandfather to Katelyn, Kylie and Kristyn Perez, Hannah and Halle Dube, and Shaina and Justin Mensh. He leaves behind his brother Dennis "Bill" Clark (Joyce).
His career accomplishments were many including Director of IT for Alexander Proudfoot in both Australia and New Zealand, President of Intec Systems, and Director of Data Processing for Palm Beach County and computer programming for RCA to name a few. His dedication to public service was exemplified by his work as a Vice Mayor, County Commissioner and volunteer fireman. He was a proud Sgt. in the 82nd Airborne, served as Chairman of the Palm Beach County Chapter of the 82nd Airborne and also National Treasurer of the Airborne Association. His respect for all who served was undeniable.
Barry lived life to the fullest from enjoying golfing, fishing, shooting trap to dancing. All that knew him appreciated his uncanny sense of humor. Most importantly he truly loved and adored his wife and family. No question, Barry was one of the "good guys". Onward & upward!
Funeral services will be October 16, 2019 at 10:00AM Sharp, Palm Beach National Chapel, 10055 Heritage Farms Rd, Lake Worth, FL. Interment will be at the South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth. Family will be receiving following interment at the same funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to or SafeSpace of Martin County, 612 SE Dixie Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019