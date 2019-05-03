|
|
ELLRICH, John David John David Ellrich was born in Palm Beach Gardens, FL on November 1, 1984, and passed away on April 25, 2019 in Joplin, MO. John resided in Kimberling City, MO, with his long-term girlfriend and partner Virginia Klohn. He is survived by his father Dave Ellrich (wife Becky); mother Linda Preti (husband Ed); brothers Ed Preti (wife Jennifer), and Chris Preti (wife Cami); sisters Allison Moore and Karen Moore; grandparents Bill Ellrich (wife Lee) and Brad Bradley; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. John graduated from St. Marks Episcopal School, Palm Beach Gardens High School and South University with a BS in Healthcare Management. John worked as a forensic accountant at the firm of Ellrich, Neal, Smith & Stohlman, P.A. John loved the simple things in life including family and friends. As a youth he loved baseball; and his hobbies were boating, fishing and hunting. He loved watching sports on tv, especially FSU football. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 10:00AM at St. Marks Episcopal Church, in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Big Dog Ranch Rescue; Loggerhead Marinelife Center or Peggy Adams Rescue.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 3, 2019