Minaya, John Dee

John Minaya, 77, of West Palm Beach, passed away on June 10, 2020. He is survived by his life partner Jo Ella Manalan, her son Ross Charnock (Christine), grandchildren Hannah, Olivia, and William, as well as his cousins Kurt Minaya (Cathy) and Chip Bamond (Loly).

John played the violin and loved concerts and the ballet. But his true passion was fly-fishing and every morning would find him on the beach. He tied beautiful flies and could spend hours talking about fish. He will be missed by his wonderful fishing buddies who were with him until the end.

A Celebration of his Life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any organization promoting environmental conservation.



