Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John DeMarco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John DeMarco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John DeMarco Obituary
DeMarco, John
John DeMarco, 73, of Coralville, IA died at the University of Iowa Hospital on Saturday, April 4, 2020. John DeMarco coached football and taught at Boca Raton High School from 1972-1981. He went on to coach football at Regina Catholic School in Coralville from 1981-1991, and then continued there as the head of the Physical Education Dept. until his passing. He is survived by his wife Diane, his sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Vito Lupo, his brother and sister-in-law Michael and Martha DeMarco, his sister-in-law Linda Norris and numerous extended family members. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Rose and Paul DeMarco, both longtime residents of Boca Raton.
A Celebration of Life and Memorial fund will be established in his honor and announced at a later date. To share a thought or memory with his family, please visit the funeral home website: GayandCiha.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -