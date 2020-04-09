|
DeMarco, John
John DeMarco, 73, of Coralville, IA died at the University of Iowa Hospital on Saturday, April 4, 2020. John DeMarco coached football and taught at Boca Raton High School from 1972-1981. He went on to coach football at Regina Catholic School in Coralville from 1981-1991, and then continued there as the head of the Physical Education Dept. until his passing. He is survived by his wife Diane, his sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Vito Lupo, his brother and sister-in-law Michael and Martha DeMarco, his sister-in-law Linda Norris and numerous extended family members. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Rose and Paul DeMarco, both longtime residents of Boca Raton.
A Celebration of Life and Memorial fund will be established in his honor and announced at a later date. To share a thought or memory with his family, please visit the funeral home website: GayandCiha.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020