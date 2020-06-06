DiBattista, John
John DiBattista, age 78, of Boynton Beach, passed away May 6, 2020.
The Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 643 St. Mark Place, Boynton Beach.
To leave a condolence and to view the full obituary, please visit www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com.
John DiBattista, age 78, of Boynton Beach, passed away May 6, 2020.
The Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 643 St. Mark Place, Boynton Beach.
To leave a condolence and to view the full obituary, please visit www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.