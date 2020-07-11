Bacon, John Donnell

John Donnell Bacon, a loving father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 94, on Friday, June 26, 2020.

He saved lives as a surgeon. He was larger than life as a father. John was born in York, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Swarthmore College he got his medical degree. from the University of Pennsylvania while serving in the U.S. Navy. He moved to Florida and practiced medicine for more than 30 years throughout Palm Beach County.

He also scuba dived and traveled the world as an underwater and nature photographer. He caught thousands of trout fly fishing on countless trips to the Bighorn River and Wolf Creek in Montana. He excelled as a life master champion in the game of bridge.

He will be lovingly remembered by his first wife, Norma Jean Bacon and their four children: Jeff Bacon, Mike Bacon (Sheri), Kim Waldum (Ron), Lisa Interlandi (Richard), and four grandchildren: Cassie and Cara Waldum and Kian and Lia Interlandi. He will be missed by his many cherished friends, as well as his rescue dog, Girly.

Appreciation is given to his dedicated caregivers Nadine Pratt, Tracy Schoberg, and Gloria Butler.

John and his wisdom were the foundation of our family. He was someone you aspired to be. He had a wild sense of humor and a wonderful smile that went right to his eyes. Perpetually optimistic, an excellent advisor and trusted confidant, we were blessed to call him father, grandfather, husband, and friend.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store