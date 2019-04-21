POWELL, John Douglas John Douglas Powell, of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of San Francisco, CA, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. His death was due to complications with diabetes. John was born in Buffalo, NY, on September 11, 1945. He graduated from Syracuse University in 1967, after which he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Powell retired as a Captain in the U.S. Navy Reserve. Powell also had a long career in advertising and was known for his creative talents. John is survived by his daughter, Erin (Todd) Orr of Westport, CT, and son, Jacob Powell, of San Francisco, CA; his brothers Robert (Marie) Powell and Seth (Sally) Powell; as well as his beloved grandchildren, Logan and Katherine Orr. No public service will be held. The family asks that you remember him with a contribution to Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control (http://discover.pbcgov.org/publicsafety/animalcare/Pages/Donate.aspx) or the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center (https://www.westpalmbeach.va.gov/WESTPALMBEACH/giving/index.asp). Lorne and Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach, FL (www.LorneandSons.com) Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary