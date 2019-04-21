Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
For more information about
John POWELL
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John POWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Douglas POWELL

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

John Douglas POWELL Obituary
POWELL, John Douglas John Douglas Powell, of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of San Francisco, CA, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. His death was due to complications with diabetes. John was born in Buffalo, NY, on September 11, 1945. He graduated from Syracuse University in 1967, after which he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Powell retired as a Captain in the U.S. Navy Reserve. Powell also had a long career in advertising and was known for his creative talents. John is survived by his daughter, Erin (Todd) Orr of Westport, CT, and son, Jacob Powell, of San Francisco, CA; his brothers Robert (Marie) Powell and Seth (Sally) Powell; as well as his beloved grandchildren, Logan and Katherine Orr. No public service will be held. The family asks that you remember him with a contribution to Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control (http://discover.pbcgov.org/publicsafety/animalcare/Pages/Donate.aspx) or the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center (https://www.westpalmbeach.va.gov/WESTPALMBEACH/giving/index.asp). Lorne and Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach, FL (www.LorneandSons.com)
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now