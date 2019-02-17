|
LEWIS, Sr., John E. April 19, 1928 February 11, 2019 He is survived by his loving wife, Karen, daughter, Marilyn, grandson, J.T. and several nieces and nephews. John is pre deceased by his son, John E. Lewis Jr., two sisters, Irene Dodd and Dorothy McGinniss and one half brother, John (Wiggy) Winegar. He worked at Rinker Materials for 35 years as plant manager. John was in the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg. There will be no services, he will be cremated and will be interred at Riverside Memorial Park in Jupiter. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to TrustBridge Hospice at 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, Fl, 33407.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 17, 2019