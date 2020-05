Ault, John EdwardJohn Edward Ault, 62, born in Staunton, VA, on October 25, 1957, passed away on May 5, 2020 in West Palm Beach, FL, after a long, and courageous battle with cancer.Former owner of Economical Automotive in Lake Park, John was a master mechanic. He was also an avid fisherman; loved racing, and was a talented builder. He was a true "John" of all trades. He made everyone laugh with his quirky sense of humor.He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Suzanne Lambert Ault; sons, Joseph Ault, Robert (Jen Alberts) Ault; grandchildren, Alexis, Zoe, Jacob, Payton, and Olivia. Also surviving are his sisters, brothers, in-laws, numerous nieces and nephews.A private gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society