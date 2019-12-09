|
|
heckrote, John Edward
July 25, 1932- November 2, 2019
John Heckrote was a high-school science teacher in Palm Beach County for many years. He also was the first chorus director for Palm Beach Opera. He was an organist and choir director at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Lake Worth, later at St. Martin-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church in Pompano, where a new pipe organ was built to John's specifications. From there he became organist and choir director at a Christian Church, also in Pompano. After that, he went to be organist at the Christian Science Society of Delray Beach, where he served without fail, every Wednesday and Sunday for several years until June of 2019, when the church was sold.
A Memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's, 100 Palm Way, Lake Worth at 11:00AM, Tuesday, December 10.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019