John Edward Ingles
John Edward Ingles
John Edward Ingles, 70, passed quietly at his home on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was a tennis teaching legend to many South Florida juniors and world class tour players. He later became an entrepreneur when he opened the Scoreboard Restaurant/Bar in Delray Beach (1987) and the Beach Tennis Shop in Boynton Beach (2019). His early life started in St. Clair High School in Michigan where he starred on their tennis team. He went unto the Navy and served in the Vietnam war with a distinguished career. He enrolled at SIU/Edwardsville and played and later coached on their tennis team. There will be a gathering to honor and celebrate his life in the coming year once the Covid-19 pandemic passes.



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1107 Lake Avenue
Lake Worth , FL 33460
561-533-8878
