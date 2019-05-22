SPRATFORD, John Edward John Edward Spratford passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. John is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Janet, his two children Glenn Spratford and his wife Kathy of New Jersey, and Kelly Spratford of California, his brothers Donald Spratford and Bill Spratford of New Jersey, and his lifelong best friend, Eddie Duffy. John is also survived by his three grandchildren, Hillary, Lexanne, and John, one great-grandchild, Norah, and many nieces and nephews. John is predeceased by his son John M. Spratford of New Jersey and his sister Eileen Novak. John was born in Keansburg, NJ. He graduated from Middletown Township High School then served as a United States Marine and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a "Jack of all trades" and was involved in the building trades his whole life. John was very involved in volunteer work, building handicap ramps in partnership with Habitat for Humanity and The Pioneers. He spent 15 years as a supervisor with Monmouth County Social Services before retiring with his wife Janet to Juno Beach, FL. At the condo where he lived, he was the "go to guy" to fix things or give advice, and he was a friend to all. As John wished, services and internment will be private. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 22, 2019