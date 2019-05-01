MERCURIO, John F. John F. Mercurio passed away suddenly on Friday, April 26, 2019. His achievements in life are legendary, his friendships were for life and he was loved by everyone who knew him. John lived by the golden rule and made everyone who knew him a better person from his example. He loved every day, conversation, handshake, hug, and kiss of his life. Everyone who knew him sensed his generosity, compassion, kindness and love for life immediately. He was uniquely special to everyone who knew him. We will all miss him, but he will never be forgotten. Services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Graveside service on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Queen of Peace Cemetery at 10:30AM. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 1, 2019