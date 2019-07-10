Busby, John Francis

John Francis Busby, age 96, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents John H. Busby and Rose Etta O'Rourke Busby; sons John F. Busby II, James R. Busby, and Robert C. Busby.

John was always there for Veterans using his 30-plus years of experience to make sure eligible vets receive their lawful benefits. You do not hear much about the Post Service Officer or Service Officers in general, only the Veterans and their families who need expertise really know how helpful a good Service Office can be. It requires a person who really cares about Veterans and their families, a person who knows VA regulations inside and out, who can cut through the bureaucratic obstacles and fight for Veterans rights, John was such a man.

John became interested in service officers activities when he was a patient in the VA Hospital in Miami. He noticed that many Veterans did not understand their benefits rights and trouble filling out the numerous forms, and started helping them. When John moved to Florida in 1958, he transferred his VFW membership (held since 1941) to the post 4143. In 1959 he was appointed 4143's Service Officer, in 1960 he became District 3 Service Officer, a position he served for 16 years, and then became the Assistant State Service Office. In the 60's John rigged up a van with a desk and necessary forms and traveled district 3 helping Veterans wherever he was needed. Because Miami VA Hospital was a hardship for many Veterans to get to, he joined Congressman Paul Rogers, and traveled to Washington, D.C. to convince Congress that Palm Beach County needed a VA Hospital for the growing number to Veterans in this area. Congressman Rogers and John Busby fought hard for the current VA Hospital, Riviera Beach.

John was a life member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post #268, Elks Lodge 2069, Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Colonists, and VFW Post 4143. In 2010 John received the DAR Medal Honor.

He believed in "Honor the dead by helping the living".

John is survived by his wife of 73 years, Anna M. Ciccone Busby; Children: Rosemary A. Mouring (Robert III), Joyce A. Sasser (Barry), Joseph E. Busby (Nancy); Grandchildren: Robert IV (Annelies), Richard Mouring (Diana); Jeremy, Todd Sasser (Laurie); Rochelle (Paul Ganucheau) Busby, Sean and Daniel Busby; Great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Samantha, Ariana, Emily, Anna and Brandon Mouring, Kayla and Conway Sasser.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:30PM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407.

A Mass Service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Clare Catholic Church, 821 Prosperity Farms Rd, North Palm Beach, Florida 33408.

A Graveside Military service will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 10 to July 11, 2019