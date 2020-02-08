|
Mariani, John Francis
John Francis Mariani, 68, passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 3, 2020. John was born in Bryn Mawr, PA, the son of Frank and Gilda Mariani. He grew up in Chester Heights, PA and attended Archmere Academy in Claymont, DE where he was co-captain of the Auks football team.
John attended the University of Notre Dame and joined the Fighting Irish football team as a walk on during his freshman year. Through grit and determination, he earned a scholarship his sophomore year. He was proud to play linebacker and help lead the special teams for coach Ara Parseghian. Following graduation, John earned his law degree with honors from the University of Miami School of Law where he was an executive board member of the Law Review.
John was a member of the Florida Bar for more than 40 years. Early in his career, he served as law clerk for the Honorable Ruggero J. Aldisert of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. John became an accomplished trial and appellate attorney specializing in complex business litigation. Following his clerkship, he joined one of the nation's oldest Wall Street law firms and later practiced with prominent firms in South Florida. Most recently, he was a partner in the Kammerer Mariani Law Group in West Palm Beach, FL
Throughout his lifetime, John embraced a strong work ethic and advocated tirelessly for his clients. He was a friend and mentor of grateful young lawyers. He chaired Florida's 15th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission and the Federal Magistrate Judge Merit Selection Panel for the Southern District of Florida. He also served on the Advisory Committee on Court-Annexed Mediation for the Southern District of Florida.
John had a variety of interests and was an avid reader, golfer, and sports fan. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and loyal friend. John was a longtime parishioner of St. Clare Catholic Church in North Palm Beach, an inductee of Archmere Academy Sports Hall of Fame, and a member of the National Italian American Foundation.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Mariani and nephew, William Robert Mock III.
He is survived by his mother, Gilda D'Angelo Mariani; his children, Andrew (Melissa) Mariani, Sara (Kevin) Mallon, Patrick (Jennifer) Mariani; grandchildren, Tyler Mariani, Joseph Mariani, John F. Mariani, Stella Mallon, Samantha Mariani, Henry Mallon; former wife Marcia "Pag" Mariani; siblings Frank (Sandy) Mariani, Becky (the late Jack Brady husband) Brady, Peter (Erin) Mariani, Gilda (William) Mock, Christopher Mariani (the late Stacey Smith-wife).
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 13 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM and Friday, February 14 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM, at Howard-Quattlebaum in North Palm Beach; with the Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 15 at 11:00AM at St. Clare Church, North Palm Beach.
Memorial contributions may be made to Billy Mock Foundation (billymockfoundation.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020