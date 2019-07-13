Waugh, John Frederick

John Frederick Waugh, 49, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on July 10, 2019. He was born in West Palm Beach, FL on October 9, 1969 to Viola McWhorter Waugh and James Lawrence Waugh, Jr. He was christened and confirmed at Memorial Presbyterian Church in West Palm Beach. He graduated from Twin Lakes High School in 1987. He grew up in Palm Beach and lived in Stuart briefly while he continued to work at the family business, Halsey and Griffith, before relocating to the Tallahassee area where he remained. John's passion was fishing and he was an avid, accomplished fisherman his entire life. He was lucky to have been blessed with many friends. He is survived by his sisters Lee Ann Elfers (Fred Elfers), Carolyn Jane Waugh and Joan "Francie" Cho (Yon Cho). His parents and brother, William Scott Waugh, predeceased him. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews Fred Elfers, Jr., Elizabeth Elfers Green, Tyler Waugh Carlson, Clara Cho, James Cho, William Cho and John Cho and great-nieces and great-nephews Lorelei Elfers, Landon Elfers, Wyatt Green, Brody Green and Grayson Green, and by his cousins Charles L. Siemon, James L. Siemon, Robert L. Siemon, George L. Siemon, Margaret Ruth Siemon, Cheryl McWhorter Star, Gail McWhorter Hansen, Shauna McWhorter Tucker and Shane McWhorter. His ashes will be interred at Hillcrest Memorial Park and a service will be held in West Palm Beach at a later date.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Big Bend Hospice Foundation, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 (www.bigbendhospice.org).

