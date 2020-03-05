|
|
Baccari, John Gennaro
John Gennaro Baccari, 89, of Boynton Beach, FL, (formerly of Boca Raton, FL, and Delray Beach, FL) died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Boca Raton Regional Hospital after a long illness.
John was predeceased by a daughter, Jeanne Carroll, who died March 20, 2013.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 37 years Joan Ferguson Baccari, his three loving daughters Karen (DeAngelo) Carr; Christine (DeAngelo) Ramge; and Beth DeAngelo; two sons-in-law Chris Carr and Patrick Ramge, and seven grandchildren Kacey Carr, Zachary Carr, Ali Carr, Ryan Ramge, Mollie Ramge, Lizzie Ramge, and David Carroll, all of whom he adored and who affectionately called him "Bucko."
John is remembered by all as a larger-than-life, caring man who loved passionately and generously, (for instance, singing to Joan every morning, "A Kiss to Build a Dream On") an unfailing source of good advice and counsel who will forever hold a special place in the hearts of those who knew him.
John was fiercely proud of being a U.S. Marine, and served in the battle of Chosin Reservoir, Korea during which he earned a Purple Heart as a Wounded Warrior.
He earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in architecture at Syracuse University through support from the G.I. Bill and grants from the Hattie M. Strom Foundation.
He worked as a professional architect with a number of firms, including Edward Durell Stone Inc., and was the lead architect for the General Motors building in New York City, the Standard Oil building in Chicago (now the Aon), and the performing arts center in Appleton, WI, as well as projects in Peru, South America.
He was a voracious reader and in his spare time assembled model sailing ships.
Calling hours will be Monday at the Lorne and Sons Funeral Home, 745 NE Sixth Ave., Delray Beach from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM. The funeral Mass will be Tuesday, 10:00AM, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 840 George Bush Blvd., Delray Beach. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the Care Ministry for the Poor, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church. Please visit (www.Lorneandsons.com) to view and sign John's online guestbook.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020