Gouleven, John
John Gouleven, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away April 5, 2020. Born 1931 in Luxembourg, endured the occupation, immigrated to the U.S. in 1949, and was a proud Korean War Era Veteran.
John was well traveled and fluent in three languages. He was respected by many, had lots of friends, and his family loved loved him very much. He led a very full, prosperous life and truly accomplished the American Dream.
He will be interred at the South Florida National Cemetery via a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to (militaryfamily.org) and/or (taps.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020