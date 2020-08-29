Calhoun, Jr., John H.It's with great sadness that the family of Dr. John H. Calhoun, Jr., "Jack" to his friends and family, announce his peaceful passing on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 26, 2020. A native son of his beloved Philadelphia, PA - Dr. Calhoun lived life to the fullest! He was a passionate fan of the Eagles, Phillies and Pitt University. He was an avid traveler, spending his entire life traveling and exploring the world, even going on several Christian Mission trips.Another of his great passions in life included being a professor of Political Science at Palm Beach Atlantic University for over 35 years. He was a great mentor to many of his students and touched many lives through the years. He took great joy in seeing all the incredible things his former students accomplished!He was a man of great faith and was a dedicated church goer throughout his life. He enjoyed singing in the choir, most recently as a member of the choir at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Wellington, FL.Dr. Calhoun was a loving and dedicated husband to his wife of 47 years, Celia, father to his three children, Johnny, Linda and Steve, and grandfather to Logan, Brady and Madelyn.He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered as he has left behind a legacy that we will carry with us in our hearts.Due to Coronavirus restrictions, the family has decided to delay a memorial for him and a celebration of his life until we are able to gather safely.