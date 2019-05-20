|
DUTILLY, John H. John H. Dutilly, age 86, of Boca Raton, FL, passed away April 14, 2019. John is survived by his son, Allen Dutilly, his daughter and son-in-law, Dyann and Joe Van Dam, his step son and step daughter-in-law, Jack and Gloria McCloskey, his grandsons, Will and Bradley Van Dam, Jack and Jason McCloskey, his sister, Mimi Sunderland and her children, his brother, David Dutilly and his children, his brother and sister- in-law, Greg and Judy Dutilly and their son, and other extended family. A Memorial Service will be held 1:30PM on Thursday, May 23, at Palm Beach National Chapel, 10055 Heritage Farms Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33449 561-967-1200.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 20, 2019