HALDOUPIS, Sr., John John Haldoupis, Sr., formerly of Webster, NY and Boynton Beach, FL, died Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the age of 83 from heart and lung complications. He is pre-deceased by sisters Dorthea McGuire and Catherine Chapman. John is survived by his wife, Wanda Haldoupis, of Waynesville, NC, a brother, Neikitas (Fran) of Webster, NY, uncle and aunt John and June Zeitvogel of Rochester, NY, a son John "Jack" (Alice Demarse) of Rochester, NY, daughter, Linda (Tony) Pezziminti of Hendersonville, NC, sons, Michael Weisbeck (Chelsea Davis) of Greece, NY and Joseph Weisbeck (Meghan) and their two sons, Kason and Colton of Frisco, TX, stepchildren, Dee (Brian) Brightbill of Waynesville, NC and sons Eric and Brandon Ashenbaugh of Jupiter, FL and two grandaughters, Olivia and Ava, G.P. Cantrell and his three sons, Chad, Aaron and Justin of West Portsmouth, OH, and Brett Wakefield of Jupiter, FL and eight grandchildren. John also had several nieces and nephews. He was a glazer/partner in Melen Glass Works of Rochester, NY. He was an active member in both Webster and Boynton Beach Lion's Clubs, loved cooking, camping and boating as well as being an avid inventor. John was an Army Veteran. At his request, no services will be held. Services will be held later combined with his wife at her passing. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 25, 2019