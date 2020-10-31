John "Jack" Hanson
Jack Hanson, 79, passed away on October 30th after a strong battle with cancer. Jack was born in Jamestown, New York to the late Chester and Harriett Hanson on November 14, 1940. His family moved to West Palm Beach when he was 14 and he graduated from Palm Beach High in 1959. At 18 Jack entered the United States Marine Corp. He was stationed at Camp LeJeune and Parris Island and was very proud of his service. After his time in the military Jack came back to WPB and married his high school sweetheart, Gail Reynolds. He went into the plumbing trade and was active with the local 630 union. In 1964 Jack moved his young family north to Palm Beach Gardens, where he worked as the facilities supervisor for RCA. In 1977, he went back to school and earned his AA degree from Palm Beach Junior College. In 1970 Jack began his career as the Building Official of Palm Beach Gardens, where he earned a key to the city upon his retirement. He enjoyed his 34 years of service to the city and the life-long friends he made along the way. PBG was also lucky to have him as an active coach, umpire, referee and president for PBGYAA. He also enjoyed his time with the Knights of Columbus and his church. He was the life of the party and liked and respected by all who knew him and worked with him.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Gail Hanson. He is survived by his son, Derrick (Lisa) Hanson of Atlanta, GA. Daughters, Jill (Donnie) VanDyke and Jennifer (Ray) Spear both of Jupiter, FL. Grandchildren Alix Morell (Mike Sarmiento) of Wellington, FL, Spencer and Skyler Hanson of Atlanta, GA, Gavin Ginsberg of Atlanta, GA, Elyse Ginsberg of Jupiter, FL and Justin, Lane and Cody Spear of Jupiter, FL. Great grandchildren Michaela and Luca Sarmiento. Sisters Kathy Burkhardt of Ohio and MaryLou Williams of North Carolina. As well as devoted friend, Connie Stephens, who the family was grateful he had by his side in recent years.
A memorial mass will take place on Saturday, November 14th at 10:00am at St. Ignatius Cathedral. Please join the family for a lunch reception following services in the Parish Hall. Online condolences may be made at Howard-Quattlebaum.com