Bourassa, John Harry
John Harry Bourassa, 73, of Hobe Sound, FL, passed away on September 13, 2020.
John was born to Harry and Jacqueline Bourassa on May 9, 1947 and was raised in Ottawa, Canada.
He attended Carlton University and married his beloved wife, Pauli in 1971. John moved his family to Hobe Sound in 1979 to oversee the construction of Ocean Trail Condominiums in Jupiter, FL. He went on to form his own company, Indeco, Inc. and was instrumental in a diverse array of development projects including residential homes in Florida, a winery in California and a large ranch in Colorado. John has been described as intellectual, fearless and generous but his greatest gift was his role as a loving husband, brother, father and grandfather. He was active in both civic and philanthropic causes, and cherished the opportunity to coach his sons' soccer teams. John had a zest for life and embraced all that it had to offer. He enjoyed race car driving, snow skiing, golf and long walks on the beach.
John will be deeply missed by his devoted wife of 49 years, Pauli; he is predeceased by his oldest son Andre and lovingly remembered by Andre's wife, Jeanette; his son, James and wife Tara; his brother Peter and wife Kathy; his sister Elaine and husband Andrew; his grandchildren, Daniel, Alyssa, Jonathan and Taylor.
A Memorial Mass will be held in John's honor at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1701 Indian Creek Pkwy, Jupiter, FL 33458, Saturday, September 26 at 10:00AM. The Memorial Mass will be live-streamed on (stpeterjupiter.com
) and (Facebook: St. Peter Catholic Church).
Flowers may be sent to St. Peter Catholic Church on Friday, September 25 between 8:30AM and 4:30PM.
Please consider a donation to a memorial fund in John's name at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
by visiting (https://stju.de/JBourassa
).