Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center
754 Us Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
(561) 848-9641
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Howard Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center
754 Us Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Clare's Catholic Church
821 Prosperity Farms Rd
North Palm Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John CARDILLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ignatius CARDILLO II

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Ignatius CARDILLO II Obituary
CARDILLO II, John Ignatius John Ignatius Cardillo II, of North Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Bronx, NY, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2019 at the age of 54. He is survived by his parents, Alma and Dr. John Cardillo I, his loving wife of 22 years, Colleen (Fearon), his son, John III, and his sisters, Lisa (William) Campbell, and Brigitte DeLuke along with sister-in-law Erin (Bruce) Fernandez, Brian Fearon II and Kevin (Lisa) Fearon. John is also survived by many nieces and nephews, Nicholas and Dr. Louise Deluke, Caroline Campbell, Brianna Fearon, Nicholas Fernandez, Emily and Brian Fearon III, Danielle and Blake Fearon. John graduated Alfred University with a degree in Psychology in 1988. John enjoyed playing golf, going to concerts, and most of all, being with family and friends. John was smart, funny and a friend to everyone. He will be missed by all who loved him. Viewing will be at Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home, Friday, February 8, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM, 754 US Hwy #1, North Palm Beach. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 11:00AM at St. Clare's Catholic Church, 821 Prosperity Farms Rd, North Palm Beach.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.