CARDILLO II, John Ignatius John Ignatius Cardillo II, of North Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Bronx, NY, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2019 at the age of 54. He is survived by his parents, Alma and Dr. John Cardillo I, his loving wife of 22 years, Colleen (Fearon), his son, John III, and his sisters, Lisa (William) Campbell, and Brigitte DeLuke along with sister-in-law Erin (Bruce) Fernandez, Brian Fearon II and Kevin (Lisa) Fearon. John is also survived by many nieces and nephews, Nicholas and Dr. Louise Deluke, Caroline Campbell, Brianna Fearon, Nicholas Fernandez, Emily and Brian Fearon III, Danielle and Blake Fearon. John graduated Alfred University with a degree in Psychology in 1988. John enjoyed playing golf, going to concerts, and most of all, being with family and friends. John was smart, funny and a friend to everyone. He will be missed by all who loved him. Viewing will be at Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home, Friday, February 8, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM, 754 US Hwy #1, North Palm Beach. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 11:00AM at St. Clare's Catholic Church, 821 Prosperity Farms Rd, North Palm Beach. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 8, 2019