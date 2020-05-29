John J. Giacobetti passed on May 17, 2020, of Palm Beach, FL and Ocean City, NJ and formerly of Media, PA. Beloved husband of Odette Prudhomme and the late Joanna Giacobetti; devoted father of John, III (Jennifer) and Jeffrey A. Giacobetti; also survived by his four grandchildren, Amelia, Charlotte, Ainalani, and Cami. A Memorial Service and interment to be held at a date in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, 17th FL, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 29 to May 30, 2020.