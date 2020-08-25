

John Jaakko "Jack" Haikala passed away on July 16, 2020 in Juno Beach, FL at the age of 84.

Jack was born in Karelia, Finland on June 29, 1936. After finishing high school and after his year of military service, he took a job with Enso-Gutzeit in Säynäsalo, Finland, where he met his future wife, Sinikka. In 1960 he was sent to Chicago, IL to work for Plywood and Door Manufacturers Corporation, which was owned by a consortium of Finnish plywood mills and imported and marketed Finnish birch plywood in the United States. During a return trip to Finland in 1962, Jack and Sinikka were married and both returned to the United States, living in Chicago, Boston, New Orleans, New York, having two boys along the way and settling in New Jersey to raise their children. Jack also found time to earn his Bachelor of Arts degree from Tulane University.

Jack had a successful business career with Plywood and Door. He purchased the company in 1981, and remained active even after his retirement to Juno Beach, FL, consulting with his son Juhani who had taken over the day to day operations of the company.

Jack is survived by son Harri and his four children with Madeline, Aliisa, Matthew, Leila and Kristian; and son Juhani and his wife Audra.

A Memorial Service will be held at at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 928 South E Street, Lake Worth, FL 33460 sometime in the fall. In lieu of flowers a contribution may be made to the Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store