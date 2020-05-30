John Jay Kulikowsky
Kulikowsky, John Jay
Devoted husband of 57 years to Valerie Ann (née Richter). Loving father of John and Nick. Proud Papa of Abbey (née Griffin), Alley and Steven. Son of the late John and Helen (née Huristna). Dear brother of Elaine (née Coughlin) and Andy. Loyal United States Marine. Member of Steel and Auto Workers Unions. John loved life, family and friends. His wit and kindness will be missed but never forgotten. Semper Fi.



Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
