Hutchinson, John Jefferson
Our beloved John Jefferson Hutchinson, of Hobe Sound, passed on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the age of 80. John was born and raised in Newcastle on Tyne England, home of his favorite football team Newcastle United, and where he met and married his wife of 59 years, Sylvia. He served a five year apprenticeship with Hawthorn Lesleys shipyard prior to graduating from Durham University with a degree in engineering. John and Sylvia immigrated to the United States in 1966 settling in Pittsburgh. John worked in the nuclear power industry his entire career, first at Westinghouse until moving to Windsor, Connecticut in 1969 where he worked for Combustion Engineering. They moved to Juno Beach in 1983 when John took a job with Florida Power and Light. John retired from FPL in 1995 and went to work for Commonwealth Edison in Illinois until his final retirement in 2002. Throughout his retirement at Lost Lake in Hobe Sound John spent his time travelling, golfing, and entertaining family and friends.
John is survived by his children Dawn, Timothy, Andrew, and Vanessa, his grandson Mason, and his extended family Robert, Trisha, Paul, and Megan.
Arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local hospice.
