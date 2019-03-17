LAWLER, John Joseph John Joseph Lawler, 91, a resident of North Palm Beach, FL and summer resident in Lynnfield, MA, passed away on January 6, 2019, at Brookdale Palm Beach Gardens Memory Care Facility. John was the beloved husband of the late Phyllis B. (Whitman) Lawler, born in Woburn, MA on June 8, 1927, he was a son of the late Robert L. and Helen (Latham) Lawler. Educated in the Woburn School System. Following High School graduation, he served with the United States NAVY in the Pacific and the occupation of Japan. Following his service, he received the BS in EE degree from the University of Massachusetts in 1950 at which time he joined the RCA Service Company as a Field Engineer. He was engaged in part time graduate work at Syracuse University in 1952 and returned to the University of Massachusetts in 1953 receiving the MS in EE in 1954. He then returned to the RCA Service Company's Computing System Service Section where he worked as an engineer and as Manager of Engineering and Training. He was a member of IRE and a Registered Professional Engineer. A devout Catholic, Jon was active in the many churches he attended. He was employed as an Electrical Engineer by RCA and later Burroughs Corporation. John leaves one niece Joni Lawler of Minnesota, and two nephews Timothy Lawler of Washington, Michael Lawler of Minnesota. He was a brother of the late Robert Lawler, Jr. John and Phyllis enjoyed their lifelong marriage and partnership. Internment will be in the Lawler family plot at St Patrick's Cemetery Lowell, MA, following a memorial mass at St. Johns the Evangelist's Church, Chelmsford, MA. The services will take place at a date yet to be determined. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary