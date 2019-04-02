Home

John Joseph NAGLE

John Joseph NAGLE Obituary
NAGLE, John Joseph John Joseph Nagle, 79, died after a long struggle with heart disease on March 27, 2019 in Delray Beach, FL. He was born June 1, 1939 in Allentown, PA. He received a masters degree in humanities from the University of Pittsburgh. John worked as a professor at the University of Pittsburgh for many years. Later he worked for the State Pennsylvania as an unemployment judge for over 20 years. He is survived by his sister Sarah Wendling, many nieces and nephews, friends Al, MaryLou, Bob, Theresa, Jerry, Howard. Predeceased by brother Morris Nagle, sisters Barbara Estes, Helen Kitto, Mary Mcdonell, Patricia Martin, sister-in-law Regina Nagle. He will be scattered at sea by the Neptune Society. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to the at 1 (800) 242-8721 or (ww2.heart.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 2, 2019
