|
|
O'Keefe III, John Joseph
John O'Keefe III, 65, passed away on November 14, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL. He is predeceased by his father John J. O'Keefe, and his mother Louise M. Courtney O'Keefe, his brother Daniel O'Keefe, and his much loved aunt, Katherine O'Keefe. John was married twice and divorced twice with two step children.
John was a graduate of Millbury High School and attended Quinsigamond Community College, and Florida Culinary Institute where he learned to be a Chef. He drove truck for George R. Blake Steel in Massachusetts and worked in sales for K&M Electric and other companies in Florida. John founded his own electrical sales business.
He leaves behind no children but is much loved by his siblings Louise O'Keefe Lebel of Millbury, MA, Mary O'Keefe Kiler of West Palm Beach, FL, Patrick O'Keefe of Lake Worth, FL, Matthew O'Keefe of Elsberry, MO, and Maureen O'Keefe-Kline of Lake Worth, FL, and 15 nephews and nieces.
Memorial services will be held on December 23 at 11:30AM at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, 10941 Southern Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411. A small family gathering will take place in Lake Worth after the service.
Please donate to your local in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019