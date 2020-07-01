Timmins, John Joseph

John Joseph Timmins passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 at home with his beloved family by his side.

Born February 6, 1929 in Larchmont, NY and lived the last 50 years in Palm Beach County.

A father's greatest legacy is his children. John was a proud father of nine children (eight surviving) and along with his beautiful wife and life partner of 70 years, Margaret, watching each of them grow into the wonderful people they are today gave him his greatest pleasure.

The quality of a father can be seen in the goals, dreams and aspirations he set not only for himself, but for his family. Our father was a lifelong advocate for physical fitness. He moved to Palm Beach, FL and become known as one of the early pioneers of personal and strength training, as well as sports instruction in the early 1950's through early 1960's. Later in his life he was a successful Pro Se Plaintiff and fought for children's rights and the rights of the unborn.

Dad had an infectious and sometimes embarrassing sense of humor. Our family gatherings were filled with stories that led into funny jokes or tall tales. His sense of humor was passed down to his kids who always try to have the best joke to share. He had a great way of entertaining his grandchildren and great-grandchildren with his funny stories using puppets and a variety of silly voices.

John was very proud of his college alma mater, Notre Dame and remained a steadfast devoted fan throughout his life. His love of classic movies was shared with us always.

A treasured quote: "You Lazarushian Leather Gunga Din!" "Though I've belted you and flayed you, by the living God that made you, you're a better man then I am Gunga Din".

To my husband and our dad from Margaret, Mary, Kathy, Johnny, Tommy, Jeni, Janie, Sally, Patrick and Steven you will be our hero FOREVER. Thank you for making us a family, where life begins and love never ends.

A devout Catholic, Dad's favorite verse, matching the birth date of his beloved first born son, John Patrick.

JOHN 3:16

For God so loved the world, he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

John is survived by his loving wife Margaret I. Timmins, his brothers Jim Timmins and Bob Timmins, children and spouses Mary Walsh, Kathleen Corneilsen, Thomas Timmins, Jennifer and André Weihs, Jane and Michael Lawton, Sally McClure, Patrick and Jana Timmins, Steven Timmins, grandchildren Cher Corneilsen, Thomas E. Bonning, Jr., Steven Calvin Timmins, Barry Joseph Kent, Jenna and Vincent Wilson, Thomas C. Walsh, Mark McClure, Leanne McClure, Christopher John Timmins, Zackary Jan Timmins, step-grandchildren Evan Lawton, Aidan Lawton, great-grandchildren Layne Lawton, Faith Lawton, Athena Celine Bonning.

He was predeceased by father Thomas Anthony Timmins, mother Marie Antoinette Timmins, sister Mary Margaret Timmins, brothers Tom Timmins and Joe Timmins, son John Patrick Timmins.

A private family service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers our Dad's wish was to share time with the ones you love, while listening to the Notre Dame Victory March.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store