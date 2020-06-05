John K. Siira
Siira, John K.
On June 4, 2020 John K. Siira, 51, the coolest brother ever to walk the planet Earth, had his name randomly drawn for an all expenses paid, one way trip to the universe. His 2 daughters Rory and Annika, his dad Sulevi, and brother Jar,i were all able to wish him a good journey. Kirsti his mother, Kati his sister, Carl the youngest brother, Kyle his nephew, Reese, Lillian the youngest nephew and niece had missed his departure. But it's okay because we will all take that fantastic voyage one day too and be together again. We all love you, John and don't forget to send a postcard. Oh! and don't tinker with the aliens space crafts!

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
