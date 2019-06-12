|
KARROUM, John John Karroum resident of Delray Beach, unexpectedly passed away on May 31, 2019. He was predeceased by his mother Genevianie Karroum, father Elias Karroum and brother Samir Karroum. He is survived by his wife Carol Karroum, his sister Mouna Bertini and his two brothers Kamil and Nabil Karroum. A memorial service will be held at Boynton Beach Masonic Lodge on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 10:00AM followed by celebration of his life. The address is 2701 Quantum Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33426. In Lieu of flowers, you could make a donation to his beloved youth masonic programs, The International Order of the Rainbow Girls and The DeMolay International, on his behalf.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 12, 2019