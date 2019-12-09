|
Kristjansen, John
John Kristjansen passed away peacefully at his home on December 5, 2019 following a life long battle with a defective heart. John was born September 5, 1961 in Hoosick Falls, NY. John graduated from Arlington High school in 1979, and then went on to attend Rochester Institute of Technology. A resident of Palm Beach County since 1983, John worked for many local businesses before his passing. John leaves behind two brothers, Jeff and Jim, an ex-wife, Kim Carlson, he remained close to until the end, a nephew (James) and niece (Amy), as well as two step nieces (Jessi and Jordan). John also leaves behind a large community of friends who will miss his smiling face and sarcastic sense of humor forever. A loving and caring human, almost everyone he knew has a story of how John stepped up to help them in a time of need.
Private cremation services are under the care of Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory, West Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019