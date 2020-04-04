|
Archibald, John L.
John L. Archibald, 98, of Palm Beach, FL and Cashiers, NC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Raised in Middlebush, NJ, Mr. Archibald was pre-deceased by his wife of 56 years Norma Lessor Archibald and his brother General William T. Archibald. In August 2014, Mr. Archibald married Sarah V. Mettler in Cashiers, NC, with whom he had a loving relationship. He is survived by a brother, Robert Archibald of North Palm Beach, FL, and a son John Archibald of Ft. Pierce, FL, a granddaughter Rebecca Primeau, and also 2 nephews, a niece, 5 grandnephews and 3 grandnieces.
Mr. Archibald was a graduate of Rutgers University, where he also received a Master's Degree; he also did graduate work at Columbia University. He was a public school educator, at the elementary level, entering the teaching profession after discharge from the Army Air Force at the end of World War II. Archibald served in the Army Air Force from 1942 – 46, as a finance sergeant and as a statistical control officer. His officer's training was at the Graduate School of Business, Harvard University. He was discharged as a 1st Lieutenant.
He taught in South Bound Brook and Franklin Township, NJ and was teaching principal in Harlingen, NJ. His first principal-ship was in West Windsor, NJ. He was also principal of the Irwin B. Somerville School, Ridgewood, NJ, for 25 years until his retirement.
Mr. Archibald was the first recipient of the Lloyd W. Ashby Award, selected by the Ridgewood staff as "the educator who personifies the highest devotion to the best in education". He represented the Ridgewood Pubic Schools on the committee that organized the Ridgewood Donors Association and was one of the first recipients of the "Gift of Life Award", for contributing many gallons of blood over the years.
During their retirement, John and Norma were active in the Home Exchange program, participating in 70 house swaps all over the world.
For the past 20 years, Mr. Archibald has been active in serving as reunion chairman for his Rutgers Class of 1943, and organizing his class scholarship fund. For his leadership, the university honored him with the Rutgers Loyal Sons Award.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the "Rutgers Class of 1943 Scholarship Fund", and sent to Rutgers University Foundation, 303 George Street, Suite 301, New Brunswick, NJ 08901-1261.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020