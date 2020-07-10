1/
John L. Reid
Reid, John L.
John L. Reid, 90, of Juno Beach, FL, passed away July 6, 2020 of natural causes.
A graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute, he was a chemical engineer.
He spent most of his adult life in New Jersey and moved to Florida 20 years ago, residing in Jupiter, and most recently in Juno Beach. He was an active member of many associations in The Waterford Independent Living of Juno Beach.
He leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Beverly R. Reid, his children Darby Reid and husband Charles Kochman, Bruce and Liz Reid, Kyle and Al Hauser, and Dr. Lynn Reid and husband Dr. Andrew Minto, Jr. He also leaves behind four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
