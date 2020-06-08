Maradie, John

John "Jack" Maradie passed peacefully at his home in Lighthouse Point in the early morning on June 4, 2020. His daughter Kaylan, was at his side. Jack fought a courageous and valiant battle against an insidious and aggressive cancer.

Jack was born in Hartford, CT in 1950. He was the third of four sons born to Frank Maradie and Mary Maradie Sharp. The family moved to Boca Raton, FL in 1958 when the population was about 5000 residents. Jack attended local schools including the newly opened St. Joan of Arc School in 1962. He went on to graduate from Boca Raton High School in 1968 and continued his education at FSU and FAU, earning a BA degree. Jack will be remembered for his unique and wry wit, his intelligence and his love of sports. He was a loving and devoted father to Kaylan. His love of family and friends were a never wavering part of his life. He is survived by his daughter Kaylan, granddaughter Vylah, brothers Rick, Dennis and Peter (Debbie). Survivors also include numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Services are being handled by Glick Funeral Home in Boca Raton, FL.



