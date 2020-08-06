1/1
John McDowell Potter II
Potter II, John McDowell
John McDowell Potter II passed peacefully in West Palm Beach, FL on August 3, 2020 at the age of 60 years old.
John was born in West Palm Beach, FL on December 27, 1959 at Good Samaritan Hospital to John M. Potter and Sandra Peacock Potter. He was raised in Clewiston and graduated from Clewiston High School in 1977 and the University of Florida with a BS in Finance and Accounting in 1981. He married Christine Martinez of Clewiston and they welcomed sons John Christian Potter in 1987 and Charles Justin Potter in 1990. He is remembered by his children and family for his love of family and pets. He was a devoted and attentive father who enjoyed his sons' growth and accomplishments.
John was an avid follower of Gator football and conservative politics. In his younger years, he was an active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in West Palm Beach and enjoyed gathering with The Pioneer Family Reunions of West Palm Beach.
He is survived by his mother, Sandra Peacock Hare of Clewiston, FL; his sons, Christian Potter of West Palm Beach and Justin Potter of Miami; his precious granddaughter, Grace Marie Potter, whom he adored, of West Palm Beach; his siblings, Jennifer Potter Hoban of Mount Dora, FL; Kimberly Potter Brown of Houston, TX; David Gregory Potter of Clewiston, FL; LeRoy Hare, Jr. of Clewiston, FL; and many cousins, niece and nephews.
Services will be held 2:00PM on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Quattlebaum Funeral Home & Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery, 6411 Parker Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33405.



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation, and Event Center
6411 Parker Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33405
5618334061
