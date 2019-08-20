|
Menarde, John
John Menarde, our beloved, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. His life was lived his way, full of love, laughter and great friends. His love for Italy surpassed anything not Italian and his large family gave him love beyond measure. We will always be grateful for the years we had with him. He is now with his eternal Father, safe, until we meet again.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at 10:30AM at St Christopher Church, 12001 SE Federal Hwy, Hobe Sound, FL. Burial will follow at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital and University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, c/o Leukemia Research, c/o Dr. Justin Watts, 1475 NW 12th Ave., Miami, FL 33136. To view a full obituary, visit: www.aycockfuneralhomejupiter.com.
