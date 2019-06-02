|
CASTAGNA, John Michael November 22, 1944 May 26, 2019 Passed away peacefully at home with John Strangi, his life's partner of 35 years, by his side. Born in Brooklyn, son of Michael and Helen. Lived in Brooklyn, Long Island, Manhattan, and East Hampton. Head of "Window Dressing & Display" at Lord & Taylor from 1969 1991. Moved to West Palm Beach, Florida in 2003. Survived by his mate, John Strangi. Memorial service to be held in New York City on September 9, 2019. In Lieu of flowers please donate to Broadway Cares/Equity fights Aids.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 2, 2019