Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
John Miner


1935 - 2020
John Miner Obituary
Miner, John
On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, John Miner, husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife and daughters. He will be loved and missed forever.
In 1935, John was born to Lila and John Miner in Westerly, RI. He often told stories of growing up in rural southeast Connecticut where his family has lived for generations. He earned degrees in mechanical engineering and physics from Trinity College – Hartford.
His aerospace career began in Southern CA where he met and married Diana Noble of London, England, 61 years ago. His career brought them from San Diego, through Cheyenne, WY, on to Colchester, CT, and ultimately to their home in Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL in 1977.
John is remembered as a hard-working man who enjoyed swapping stories and sharing laughs with friends and family. He could always be relied on to fix just about anything. He enjoyed living in Jupiter Inlet Colony, and served two terms as mayor, as well as serving on the town commission and the beach club board.
John was most proud of his four daughters – Diana Thulin, Ann Miner, Jackie Miner, Wendy Miner and husband Scott Ward, as well as his two grandsons, Jack and Ethan Ward. His family will treasure his memory.
A gathering will be held at 10:00AM, on Saturday, February 15, at the Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 250 Center Street, Jupiter, FL 33458.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to , ().
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020
