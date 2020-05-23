Moores, John
John Bradford "Brad" Moores, Esq., 68 years old, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was raised in Chicago, graduated from Southern Illinois University, and began practicing law.
If you asked a hundred people who Brad Moores was, you would likely hear a different story from each. He was a fierce legal opponent; a loving father; and a devoted husband. He had an amazing work ethic, and was well-known for his intelligence, quick wit, kindness, and his immense professionalism. He had many interests, and he enjoyed life to the fullest. He was an AV Preeminent Lawyer for many years, and a true trial lawyer. He could try any type of case. In 1983, he re-located to Palm Beach County and tried criminal cases in the Public Defender's Office for those that could not afford a lawyer. He then tried all types of personal injury cases; Murder-for-Hire cases - including a verdict against the notorious Palm Beacher James "Jim" Sullivan, and had vast experience trying complex Medical Malpractice cases. Brad loved riding his motorcycle; was an avid reader; loved all types of music; and enjoyed cooking, especially during the holidays. He believed in our democracy. He volunteered at the polls to make sure that voters were able to exercise their right to vote. Brad is survived by his wife of 21 years, Donna Prophitt Moores; his five children, John Christopher, Caitlin Audrey, Robert Thomas, Megan Elizabeth, who he had with his first wife, Lorraine Kennedy; and his daughter, Natalie Faith, who he had with Donna. Also surviving are his two grandchildren, Adeline and Julian; his sisters, Susan "Skye" Webber and Tracey Hatch; and his two beloved German Shepherds. His family and friends will miss him, but he is at peace and whole again. Due to the pandemic, we will hold a Celebration of Life and Service at a later date. To express condolences, and sign the guestbook, please visit: www.northwoodfh.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 23 to May 24, 2020.