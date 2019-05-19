MUELLER, John John "Jack" Mueller, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019 one day shy of his wife Grace's first anniversary in Heaven. Jack was born on November 12, 1926 in Rockville Centre, NY where he spent his childhood, graduated from South Side High School and Hofstra University. He was a Merchant Marine and a Korean War Veteran. Jack worked for Lorillard Tobacco Company for over 30 years. Jack romanced and married Grace in 1954. The marriage flourished for 64 years and produced six daughters, Connie Mahady (Brian), Ruth Ann Holl (Joe), Julie Mueller (Craig), Susan Mueller, Janet Mueller (Robyn), Patty Mateo (Scott), eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The family resided in Upper Saddle River, NJ. Jack was an avid golfer and friend to everyone he met. Jack and Grace retired to Palm Beach Gardens where they resided for over 30 years. A memorial gathering will be held in Northern New Jersey at a later date. Donations may be made to the . Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 19, 2019