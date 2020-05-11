John Nemire
Nemire, John
John Nemire, 93, of Leisureville in Boynton Beach, FL passed away May 4, 2020 at Bethesda Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kay, his daughters Gloria (Jerry) Brazill, Nancy (Kenneth) Bucy, Loreen (Timothy) Pawlak, Margo (William) Burchell, his son Randal (Beth) Nemire, his younger sister Sarah Jane Silver, six grandchildren Scott Brazill, Danielle (Jonathan) Correll, Joseph (Jessica) Burchell, Shaiell (Keith) Hankins; Jaden and Ky Pawlak and five great-grandchildren.
John spent 26 years teaching mathematics mostly at Susquehanna Valley High School in Conklin, NY. He has lived in Leisureville for the past 30 years. While there he was active in the golf and bowling leagues and was a member of the Leisureville "Barbershoppers" and the "Wise Guys" vocal groups. He and his wife enjoyed scuba diving, water skiing, ballroom dancing, roller-skate dancing and traveling.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
