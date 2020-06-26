Ingram, John Norman"Norm" a 4th generation Floridian passed away peacefully at his home in Palm Beach Gardens on June 13, 2020. He was a self-educated entrepreneur, investor and combat World War II veteran. Upon graduating from Palm Beach High School, he joined the Navy and was assigned to the USS Waukesha AKA 84. He witnessed the surrender of the Japanese Navy in Tokyo Bay on August 30, 1945 and was one of the first of a handful of sailors who went ashore in Nagasaki and walked among the devastation created by the atomic bomb. Norm was honorably discharged at the war's end, having attained the rank of petty officer 1st class. At 93, he outlived all of his shipmates many of whom were lifelong friends.He enrolled in University of Miami but he dropped out because he needed to support his parents. Norm's father Earl's eyesight was failing and he could no longer operate the small Ingram's grocery store located on Belvedere Road. Norm supported his parents and began a rapid five-time expansion. In 15 years, Ingram's Supermarket, under Norm's ownership and direction was the 4th largest independent store in the South. Ingram's Supermarket was a precursor to the Costco concept, way ahead of its time. He sold Ingram's to a national chain in 1961 and provided his parents with a home and financial independence until they passed at the ages of 94 and 96. While operating the supermarket Norm branched out as an owner/operator of Thrift Finance, Ingram's appliances and clothing, Ingram's restaurant, a night club and liquor store, two satellite grocery stores, Belvedere five and dime store, and a chain of Ingram's paint stores, as well as a partnership in Hammond Shrimp Co., etc. Amid these endeavors, he almost lost his life in a horrific automobile accident on Military Trail. He was not expected to live through the night due to his injuries-100 fractures and 30 complete broken bones, but survive he did. He rehabbed at Mayo Clinic to repair his broken body, setting him on a lifelong path of physical fitness.In his early 20's Norm became proficient in equities, investing in stocks, derivatives and options. A self-taught investor, he plowed through Securities Analysis with a dictionary by his side. After divesting himself of his businesses in 1961, he moved to Mexico for 6 months and returned to the states with a new interest in developing real estate. He built, leased, and operated a number of strip shopping centers, a warehouse, apartment buildings and single-family dwellings while tending to his equities.In 1967 as a favor to a friend, he met his soulmate, Gail Rice on a blind date. They were married a year later and embarked on a wonderful life together celebrating their 52nd anniversary last summer.Norm, a man of quick wit with a vast repertoire of stories will be remembered for his strength of character, honesty, engaging humor, thriftiness, and business acumen. Many individuals owe their financial security to Norm's wisdom and suggestions for how to achieve success in life. One could not spend more than a few minutes with him without learning something new.Norm is survived by his wife Gail, daughters Ivy Larson and Dana Gillette, grandchildren Alex and Hayley Gillette and Blake Larson, sons-in-law Dr. Kenneth Andrew Larson and Chris Gillette.Due to the coronavirus, there will be a private family religious ceremony for Norm followed by a Celebration of Life on December 5, 2020 at his daughter Ivy's home. In lieu of flowers, donations will be graciously accepted in Norm's name to Hospice of Palm Beach County.