Barrett, John Patrick
Age 79 of Boynton Beach, Florida formerly of Bay Shore, New York passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his home.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 2PM-4PM and 6PM-8PM at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, 599 N.E. 15th Ave., Boynton Beach. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11AM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 6090 Hypoluxo Road, Lake Worth, Florida. A Private Family Graveside Service will commence at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of John.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
