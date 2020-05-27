Runnells II, John Paul

On Thursday, May 21, 2020, John "Jack" Paul Runnells II, loving son, brother, uncle and so much more passed away at the age of 32. Jack was born on November 1, 1987 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL to Todd and Diane Runnells. Jack was a kind and loving soul to everyone that crossed his path. His passion and love in life was his family, friends, and skateboarding. His talent in the World of Skateboarding is undeniable. Jack is survived by his father Todd, mother Diane, sisters Jill and Lauren, nephews Jack and Matteo, niece Paige and several more family members. Funeral Services will be held for Jack to family only due to Covid restrictions. Flowers and donations may be sent to Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 250 Center St, Jupiter, FL 33458.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store