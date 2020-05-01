John R. Fornari
Fornari, John R.
John R. Fornari, 70, Tequesta, FL, died at 12:30AM, on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Jupiter Medical Center. John was born May 14, 1949 in Nanty-Glo, PA. He was the son of John "Chuck" and Irene Fornari (Lasinsky). John married Linda (Simmers) on December 5 who survives. This year was their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Fornari was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from 35 years of service to the United States Postal Service. Also surviving are two sons, Shawn (Los Angeles) and Brandon Fornari (Mineral Point); and one daughter, Rahassan Farrell (Fornari) from Jupiter, FL. He has six grandchildren that he truly adored. A Private Service was held on April 27, 2020 at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, Jupiter, FL. Memorial Contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors. For online condolences, please visit
(http://www.TaylorandModeen.com).



Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
